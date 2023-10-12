NextNav (NASDAQ:NN) Trading Down 4.7%

NextNav Inc. (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.86 and last traded at $4.88. 28,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 377,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.12.

NextNav Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a market cap of $527.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.53 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.28, a quick ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

NextNav (NASDAQ:NN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.99 million. NextNav had a negative net margin of 2,157.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.56%. As a group, analysts predict that NextNav Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at NextNav

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextNav

In other NextNav news, CFO Christian D. Gates sold 37,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $152,498.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 774,424 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,159,649.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ganesh Pattabiraman sold 8,133 shares of NextNav stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.66, for a total transaction of $46,032.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,924,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,892,981.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,823 shares of company stock valued at $321,625. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NN. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextNav in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in NextNav during the second quarter worth $25,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NextNav by 173.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextNav during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of NextNav in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.09% of the company’s stock.

About NextNav

NextNav Inc provides next generation positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) solutions in the United States. It offers Pinnacle, a dedicated vertical positioning network to cover entire metropolitan areas including devices equipped with a barometric pressure sensor with the highest quality wide-area altitude service, which is based on three primary components comprising an altitude station network, device software, and secure cloud services platform.

Featured Articles

