NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,407 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 138.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in NIKE in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in NIKE by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 954 shares in the company, valued at $102,078. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $99.36. 4,810,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,246,965. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.05 and a 12-month high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $152.02 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on NKE. StockNews.com began coverage on NIKE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. OTR Global downgraded NIKE to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on NIKE from $143.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.45.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

