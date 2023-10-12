Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Position Increased by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,214,000. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in Norfolk Southern by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $201.11. 308,165 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,240. The company has a market capitalization of $45.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.99.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 48.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $279.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.00.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

