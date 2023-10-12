Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Northam Platinum Limited, engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals in Germany, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, and UG2 and Merensky ore deposits.

