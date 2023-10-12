Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NPTLF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

Northam Platinum (OTCMKTS:NPTLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Northam Platinum Stock Performance
Northam Platinum Company Profile
Northam Platinum Holdings Limited, through its subsidiary, Northam Platinum Limited, engages in the production and sale of platinum group metals in Germany, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Switzerland, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The company explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, iridium, ruthenium, silver, nickel, copper, cobalt, chrome, and UG2 and Merensky ore deposits.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Northam Platinum
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Blockbuster Energy Deal: Exxon Mobil and Pioneer to Merge
- What Are MATANA Stocks?
- These Stocks have the Potential for a Triple Digit Increase
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Defense Stocks Are Heating Up: Here’s the Top 3
Receive News & Ratings for Northam Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northam Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.