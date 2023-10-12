Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE NOC traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $476.30. The company had a trading volume of 351,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,995. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.10 and a 200 day moving average of $446.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $414.56 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $502.00 to $485.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $502.38.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total transaction of $468,255.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,545. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roshan S. Roeder sold 1,007 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.00, for a total value of $468,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.