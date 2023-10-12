Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Stock Position Lowered by Empire Financial Management Company LLC

Empire Financial Management Company LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Novartis by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. lifted its position in Novartis by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in Novartis by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 107,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,852,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Novartis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.50.

Shares of NVS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.86. 289,589 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,118. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.23. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.24 and a twelve month high of $105.61. The stock has a market cap of $209.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Novartis had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The company had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

