Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 5.4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.21 and last traded at $7.22. 1,181,368 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,358,261 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVAX has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upgraded shares of Novavax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Novavax in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novavax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Novavax

Novavax Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The company has a market capitalization of $686.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.71.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $1.82. The business had revenue of $424.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.16 million. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.53) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Novavax

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novavax by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Novavax by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 11.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax

(Get Free Report)

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.