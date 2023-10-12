Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,360,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 3,164,717 shares.The stock last traded at $99.56 and had previously closed at $98.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.38.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $452.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.31.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 81.09%. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.2209 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter worth about $17,346,260,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $31,000. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.