NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $13.63

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.74, with a volume of 311919 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVCR shares. Piper Sandler upgraded NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. SVB Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NovoCure in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

NovoCure Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 7.10 and a quick ratio of 6.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $126.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.25 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 34.35% and a negative return on equity of 40.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NovoCure Limited will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NovoCure

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in NovoCure in the second quarter worth $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NovoCure by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NovoCure by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in NovoCure by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NovoCure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

