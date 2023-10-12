NU (NYSE:NU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 8,130,117 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 25,950,770 shares.The stock last traded at $7.86 and had previously closed at $7.84.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently commented on NU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America upped their price objective on NU from $8.30 to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on NU from $8.50 to $9.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.
NU Stock Up 0.5 %
NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. NU had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 11.40%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of NU by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 125,468,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,228,000 after buying an additional 10,819,286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of NU by 15.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 125,291,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,530,000 after acquiring an additional 16,737,962 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of NU by 31.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,973,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,353,000 after purchasing an additional 17,525,819 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in NU by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 71,031,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in NU by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,740,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,563,000 after purchasing an additional 35,079,798 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.
About NU
Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
