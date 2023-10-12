Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,236 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUS. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,113,000 after buying an additional 958,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 847,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,332,000 after buying an additional 396,238 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $12,917,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after buying an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NUS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Down 2.9 %

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $18.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $947.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 1.20. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $45.55.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $500.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 3.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.23%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $146,360.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,436. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Emma S. Battle sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total value of $33,262.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,236.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Laura Nathanson sold 6,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $146,360.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,300 shares in the company, valued at $248,436. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,340 shares of company stock worth $330,303. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO, ageLOC Body Spa; and nutricentials skin care products.

