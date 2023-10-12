Nubeva Technologies (CVE:NBVA) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (CVE:NBVA – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 8.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.33. Approximately 135,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 175% from the average daily volume of 49,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

Nubeva Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 12.40 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.93.

About Nubeva Technologies

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops and licenses software-based decryption solutions and TLS (SSL) network decryption solutions. It engages in the provision of cloud-based security software and services, as well as professional services. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

