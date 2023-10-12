Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,309 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 102,306.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,610,509,846 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,327,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608,937,176 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 112,307.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,519,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,835,509,000 after acquiring an additional 59,466,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,028,781,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 21.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 54,468,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,847,331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,614,150 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,788,267 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,943,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,160,347 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total value of $143,364.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,658,408 shares in the company, valued at $15,365,224,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO opened at $53.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $217.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CSCO shares. 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

