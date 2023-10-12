Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 355.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,723 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 64,559 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $4,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,823 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $63.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.49. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.51 and a 12-month high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,181,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.