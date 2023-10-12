Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Given Overweight Rating at Stephens

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Stephens in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $74.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $63.36. 2,177,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,212,294. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.73. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $76.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 5,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $127,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,181,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,629,539,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,178,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,422,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $767,346,000 after purchasing an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,687,278 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $569,612,000 after buying an additional 1,998,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $267,173,000. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

