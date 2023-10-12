Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Price Performance

OPOF stock opened at $17.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.30. Old Point Financial has a twelve month low of $15.00 and a twelve month high of $28.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 14.11%.

Old Point Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Old Point Financial

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 18.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the second quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Old Point Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 39.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.