Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Holdings Decreased by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 10.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,786 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,277 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. Norges Bank bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at $68,927,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 10,030.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,825,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798,064 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2,439.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,390,068 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,907,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Old Republic International by 124.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,974,899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $51,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.69. 244,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,598,775. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Old Republic International Co. has a twelve month low of $21.70 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Old Republic International had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.245 dividend. This is a positive change from Old Republic International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 37.12%.

In related news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,128.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephen J. Oberst sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.68, for a total transaction of $733,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,128.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Adachi bought 3,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.64 per share, for a total transaction of $100,056.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,628.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

