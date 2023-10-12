Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Lessened by Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group makes up approximately 4.1% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 453.6% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 80.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $75.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,683. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average is $87.06. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $99.23. The firm has a market cap of $14.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on OMC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 467 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $37,472.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at $769,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

