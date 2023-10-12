Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Trading 1.8% Higher

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.41 and last traded at $145.10. Approximately 22,567 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 299,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Onto Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Onto Innovation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.33.

Onto Innovation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $190.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total transaction of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,414,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,469 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total transaction of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,462,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael P. Plisinski sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $3,498,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 251,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,414,952.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,523 shares of company stock worth $4,958,113. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Onto Innovation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 66.5% in the second quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 20,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Onto Innovation by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 999,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,811,000 after buying an additional 29,548 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 40.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 171,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,077,000 after purchasing an additional 49,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

Featured Articles

