Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Barclays

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently commented on OTEX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Open Text from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. CIBC raised their price objective on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Open Text in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of OTEX stock opened at $36.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Open Text has a twelve month low of $24.91 and a twelve month high of $43.25. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.34 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.36.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Open Text had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 3.35%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Open Text will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,955.1% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 1,007 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Open Text in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Open Text during the second quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

