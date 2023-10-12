OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 793,149 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 609,725 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $15.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OPENLANE in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of OPENLANE from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. OPENLANE had a positive return on equity of 7.81% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The business had revenue of $416.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.64 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of OPENLANE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,185,743 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $238,002,000 after buying an additional 549,574 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in OPENLANE by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,272,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $125,907,000 after buying an additional 220,860 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 2.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,592,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,331,000 after buying an additional 184,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,042 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,062,000 after buying an additional 86,181 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of OPENLANE by 0.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,562,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after buying an additional 10,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

