Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 17,537 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 710.8% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after acquiring an additional 58,825 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3,624.0% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 111,348 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $13,260,000 after purchasing an additional 108,358 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 10,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,631 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.68. 1,232,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,066,176. The firm has a market cap of $300.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.27 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised Oracle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $131.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.19.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

