O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 29.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock traded up $1.60 on Thursday, hitting $918.01. 20,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,514. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $714.79 and a twelve month high of $975.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $931.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $923.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total transaction of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $333,469.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,060 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $945.57, for a total transaction of $1,002,304.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,176,905.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock worth $22,733,544. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $920.00 to $940.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $987.38.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

