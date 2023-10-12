O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,057 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 0.6% of Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 616.7% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 43 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. William Blair assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $868.00 to $954.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,065.00 to $1,068.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $988.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $987.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.1 %

ORLY stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $917.75. The company had a trading volume of 101,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,884. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $931.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $923.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $714.79 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The firm has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.85.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.78 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,620.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total value of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,241 shares of company stock valued at $22,733,544 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

