Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 325.0% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Organization of Football Prognostics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.4597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 2nd. This is a positive change from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.22. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.63%.
Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.
