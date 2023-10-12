Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Position Raised by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Organon & Co. by 442.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 196.5% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,207,021. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.09.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. Organon & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Organon & Co. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 37.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on OGN. Bank of America lowered their price target on Organon & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

