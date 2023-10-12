Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target Increased to $69.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from $59.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 41.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on OVV. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

NYSE:OVV opened at $48.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $40.83. Ovintiv has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $59.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.76.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovintiv

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EnCap Energy Capital Fund XI L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 2nd quarter valued at about $559,852,000. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $380,527,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 52.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,756,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,603,000 after buying an additional 9,221,114 shares during the last quarter. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth $269,394,000. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,016,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,738,000 after buying an additional 5,361,244 shares during the period. 98.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

