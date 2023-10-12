Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments from GBX 3,100 ($37.94) to GBX 3,000 ($36.72) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.28) price target on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,414 ($29.55).

Shares of OXIG opened at GBX 1,926.17 ($23.58) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1,926.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Oxford Instruments has a 1-year low of GBX 1,714 ($20.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,884.80 ($35.31). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,199.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,488.88.

In other news, insider Ian Barkshire bought 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,504 ($30.65) per share, with a total value of £36,132.72 ($44,226.10). Insiders have bought a total of 1,456 shares of company stock valued at $3,642,306 in the last ninety days. 10.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oxford Instruments plc provides technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force microscopy products; tools for use in research and development across a range of applications, including semiconductors, renewable energy, mining, metallurgy, and forensics; etch and deposition processing equipment and solutions for use in power and RF devices, VCSELs/lasers, 2D materials, augmented reality, biomems, failure analysis, HBLEDs, infrared sensors, MEMS and sensors, and quantum; and low temperature systems comprising wet systems, dry systems, magnets, cryogenics, and accessories.

