Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) Position Lifted by Financial Management Network Inc.

Financial Management Network Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 309,901 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF comprises 3.6% of Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Management Network Inc. owned about 0.63% of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF worth $10,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 179.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 26,593 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,726,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,046,000 after buying an additional 661,364 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GCOW traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 228,952 shares. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.7921 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st. This is an increase from Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF’s previous dividend of $0.58.

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

