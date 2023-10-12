Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Acquired by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

COWZ stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 1,774,406 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a $0.3003 dividend. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

