Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Bought by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 28.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,799 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,161 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. owned about 0.05% of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 187.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:CALF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.63. 991,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were given a $0.1509 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st.

(Free Report)

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.