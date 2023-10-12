Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 2,980.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 275,635 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 266,687 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.09% of Palo Alto Networks worth $70,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 600.0% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 126 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 63,353 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PANW. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.55.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ PANW opened at $262.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $233.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.72, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.19. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $263.42.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 6.38%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total transaction of $9,682,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.17, for a total value of $9,682,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 177,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,130,921.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.85, for a total value of $9,066,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,594,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,675,061.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,890 shares of company stock valued at $41,681,893. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

