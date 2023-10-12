Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Acquired by LMG Wealth Partners LLC

LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Paychex by 27.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,757,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,347,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,158 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,982,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $913,599,000 after acquiring an additional 62,739 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 98,060.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,093,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $681,714,000 after acquiring an additional 6,087,596 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 8.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,144,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,115,000 after purchasing an additional 379,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 102,768.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,537,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533,137 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Paychex stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.53. 174,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,922,871. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $129.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.91. The company has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Dividend Announcement

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Paychex news, Chairman Martin Mucci sold 132,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $15,999,245.93. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 459,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,289,533.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $2,433,727.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,352,685.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,239 shares of company stock valued at $28,942,876 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, June 30th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.38.

About Paychex



Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

