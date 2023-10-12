Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pediatrix Medical Group traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 42990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Pediatrix Medical Group
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pediatrix Medical Group Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.
Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Pediatrix Medical Group
Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pediatrix Medical Group
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Delta is About to Take Flight For Loftier Price Points
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Domino’s Pizza Delivers an Attractive Entry for Income Investors
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Prescriptions for Portfolio Health: 3 Resilient Healthcare Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pediatrix Medical Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.