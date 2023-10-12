Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $15.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Pediatrix Medical Group traded as low as $12.01 and last traded at $12.02, with a volume of 42990 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,492,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,684,000 after purchasing an additional 565,109 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 251,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,571,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 94,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 28,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.54 and its 200-day moving average is $13.86.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $500.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

