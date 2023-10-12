Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Down 5.8%

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.15 and last traded at $5.16. 1,260,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 11,397,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on PTON. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 25th. Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.58.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.04 and its 200-day moving average is $7.76.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.28). Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 686.29% and a negative net margin of 45.05%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.12, for a total transaction of $52,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,097.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Cortese sold 14,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $98,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,471.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,768 shares of company stock valued at $243,892 in the last three months. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTON. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,455,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,740,000 after acquiring an additional 9,691,287 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the first quarter worth approximately $143,575,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 391.8% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,435,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,983,000 after purchasing an additional 5,127,300 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 14,344,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,307,000 after buying an additional 4,847,696 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter worth $42,093,000. 79.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.