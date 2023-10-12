Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 3,080 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,591,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171,114 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after buying an additional 485,237 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,774,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,271,000 after buying an additional 1,565,300 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,893,000 after acquiring an additional 361,138 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on WPM. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.50 in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.96.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.64. 274,071 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,976,318. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.11. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.76 and a 1-year high of $52.76.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 65.87% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $264.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.