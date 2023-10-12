Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 43,354 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 871,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,354 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned approximately 1.88% of Couchbase worth $13,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 170.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,069,000 after buying an additional 1,304,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Solel Partners LP grew its position in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% in the first quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 2,214,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,130,000 after purchasing an additional 467,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,515,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,494,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,042,000 after purchasing an additional 302,069 shares during the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.78.

Insider Activity at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $48,890.09. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Huw Owen sold 2,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $51,756.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,841,049.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO William Robert Carey sold 2,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total value of $48,890.09. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,025,398.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,434,669 shares of company stock valued at $25,431,317 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

Couchbase Stock Performance

Shares of Couchbase stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.00. 21,505 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,282. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $22.50. The company has a market cap of $753.28 million, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.29.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.05. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 50.50% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $43.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Recommended Stories

