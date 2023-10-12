Pembroke Management LTD Acquires 7,919 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 0.08% of Repligen worth $6,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Repligen during the first quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Repligen by 108.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in Repligen in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of RGEN traded up $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $162.94. 244,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,299. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $134.64 and a 52 week high of $212.37. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.53, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Repligen had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Repligen from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Repligen from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Repligen from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.38, for a total transaction of $145,673.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,351,532.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

See Also

