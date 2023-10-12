Pembroke Management LTD Acquires Shares of 148,904 Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Pembroke Management LTD bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 148,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.06% of Ryan Specialty at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ryan Specialty in the second quarter valued at $44,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ryan Specialty in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryan Specialty news, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $99,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $1,113,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $99,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,990. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 368,132 shares of company stock valued at $16,445,125 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAN stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.76. The company had a trading volume of 64,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,814. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.13 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ryan Specialty from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities began coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.13.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

