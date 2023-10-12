Pembroke Management LTD Buys 509 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Fortress Wealth Management Inc. now owns 77,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after buying an additional 6,726 shares during the period. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.92. The stock had a trading volume of 7,905,332 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.14. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $95.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

