Pembroke Management LTD Buys 990 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at $238,000. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 136.0% during the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,618,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNV traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 109,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,095. The company has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.98. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $111.27 and a 12 month high of $161.25.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 53.88% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $329.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 14th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CSFB lowered their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. TD Securities cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. TheStreet lowered Franco-Nevada from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids.

