Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN)

Pembroke Management LTD reduced its stake in Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWMN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,137 shares during the quarter. Bowman Consulting Group comprises about 2.3% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 4.78% of Bowman Consulting Group worth $21,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWMN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 1,039.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,019,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,281,000 after buying an additional 930,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,811,000 after acquiring an additional 96,469 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 326.0% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 110,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 84,725 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bowman Consulting Group by 818.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 82,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group during the fourth quarter valued at $1,607,000. 44.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total transaction of $169,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,032,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,049,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Gary Bowman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.94, for a total value of $169,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,032,702 shares in the company, valued at $35,049,905.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Bruen sold 2,500 shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total value of $79,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 451,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,308,763.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,475,965 over the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on Bowman Consulting Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bowman Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of Bowman Consulting Group stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.93. The stock had a trading volume of 9,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,651. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day moving average is $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $36.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.18 million, a PE ratio of 103.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $82.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.41 million. Bowman Consulting Group had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Equities analysts expect that Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bowman Consulting Group Company Profile

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

