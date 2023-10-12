Pembroke Management LTD Cuts Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 14.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,170 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,261 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for 2.1% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 192.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,376,000 after purchasing an additional 35,908 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 7.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,474,000 after purchasing an additional 9,566 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 27.7% in the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management purchased a new position in Watsco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,721,000. Finally, Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSO traded down $3.09 on Thursday, hitting $399.63. 105,219 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $351.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.93. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $228.61 and a 52 week high of $406.08.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The construction company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Watsco in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $373.78.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

