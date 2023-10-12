Pembroke Management LTD Grows Position in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Pembroke Management LTD raised its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 27.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in FirstService were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in FirstService by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $489,433,000 after purchasing an additional 85,703 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FirstService by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,932,000 after buying an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of FirstService by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,997,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,420,000 after buying an additional 133,257 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,352,000 after buying an additional 33,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,411,000 after buying an additional 13,748 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstService Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $146.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,864. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.34. FirstService Co. has a 1 year low of $114.80 and a 1 year high of $163.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 3.25%. Research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FSV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded FirstService from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on FirstService in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

FirstService Company Profile

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

