Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on RY shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE RY traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.89. 123,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 891,800. The firm has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $80.94 and a 52-week high of $104.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.65.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.14. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.54 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.019 per share. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.