Pembroke Management LTD Grows Stock Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 331,813 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,456 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.60% of Sprout Social worth $15,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Sprout Social during the first quarter worth $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 941.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Sprout Social stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $51.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,041. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $74.07. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.39 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.90 and its 200 day moving average is $49.25.

Sprout Social ( NASDAQ:SPT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.04. Sprout Social had a negative net margin of 17.00% and a negative return on equity of 33.85%. The company had revenue of $79.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.69 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $26,400.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sprout Social news, CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total transaction of $26,400.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,385 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,399.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $994,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 43,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,408,464. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,901 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,805. Corporate insiders own 11.93% of the company’s stock.

SPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Friday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Stephens started coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

