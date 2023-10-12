Pembroke Management LTD Has $12.87 Million Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its holdings in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 36.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 294,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 167,622 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD owned 2.23% of Franklin Covey worth $12,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FC. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Covey during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Covey in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Covey stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.54. 9,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,999. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.13 million, a PE ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.24. Franklin Covey Co. has a 52 week low of $34.36 and a 52 week high of $54.70.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Covey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

