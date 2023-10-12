Pembroke Management LTD Has $16.95 Million Stake in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 429,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,934 shares during the period. Axos Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Pembroke Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.72% of Axos Financial worth $16,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,944,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,477,000 after acquiring an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 22.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,670,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,605,000 after buying an additional 485,842 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Axos Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,466,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,081,000 after buying an additional 173,836 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Axos Financial by 1.5% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,831,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,977,000 after purchasing an additional 26,763 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Axos Financial by 12.9% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,555,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,443,000 after buying an additional 177,729 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axos Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:AX traded down $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,924. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.15 and a 12 month high of $51.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.95 and a 200-day moving average of $40.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23. Axos Financial had a net margin of 24.04% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $236.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. Research analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AX shares. Wedbush boosted their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Axos Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Insider Transactions at Axos Financial

In other news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total transaction of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Axos Financial news, CEO Gregory Garrabrants sold 85,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total transaction of $3,869,752.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,435,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,136,007.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.62, for a total value of $213,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 513,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,867,597.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,312 shares of company stock valued at $5,904,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial Profile

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

