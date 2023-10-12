Pembroke Management LTD Has $22.67 Million Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Pembroke Management LTD increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Dorman Products comprises about 2.4% of Pembroke Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.91% of Dorman Products worth $22,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 298.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 536.8% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 119.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the first quarter worth $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DORM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Dorman Products in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.67.

Shares of DORM traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $76.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,678. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.48. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.32 and a fifty-two week high of $102.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.03). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $480.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Dorman Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers powertrain product, including intake and exhaust manifolds, cooling products, harmonic balancers, fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, and other engine, and transmission and axle components; chassis products comprising control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, leaf springs, and other suspension, steering, and brake components; motor vehicle body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; and hardware products comprising threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

