Pembroke Management LTD Has $24.72 Million Holdings in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Pembroke Management LTD cut its position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,088 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,012 shares during the quarter. Trex makes up about 2.7% of Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Trex were worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Trex by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 45,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,975,941,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Trex during the second quarter worth $58,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Trex by 67.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 606,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,517,000 after purchasing an additional 245,065 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Trex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $686,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in Trex in the first quarter valued at about $379,000. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Trex from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Trex from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Trex in a report on Friday, August 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Trex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

Trex Trading Down 3.9 %

TREX stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 324,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,850. Trex Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.68 and a 12 month high of $76.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.44. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Trex had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $356.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

